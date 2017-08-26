 

   

Categorized | News

Hawaii Island lane closures for the week of August 26 to September 1, 2017

Posted on August 26, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 7 on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6265.6436  chart-5.6826
S&P 5002443.05  chart+4.08
AAPL159.86  chart+0.59
FB166.32  chart-1.42
GOOG915.89  chart-5.39
INTC34.67  chart-0.04
MSFT72.82  chart+0.13
ORCL49.24  chart+0.05
QCOM52.03  chart-0.46
ALEX42.71  chart+0.32
BOH80.18  chart+0.54
BRN1.835  chart+0.135
BYD26.46  chart+0.39
CAGU0.498  chart+0.000
CPF29.14  chart+0.19
CYAN4.75  chart-0.05
HA43.85  chart+1.55
HCOM30.61  chart+0.28
HE33.58  chart+0.24
MLP12.35  chart-1.00
MRPI0.001  chart-0.000
NNUTU2.175  chart+0.000
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.01  chart+0.02
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 25, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: