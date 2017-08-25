MEDIA RELEASE

A 39-year-old Pāhoa man died following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon (August 24), in Pāhoa.

He was identified as Ernest Jackson.

Responding to a 2:52 p.m., call, police determined that a 1991 Nissan pickup that was traveling south on Highway 130, failed to yield the right-of-way, making a left hand turn onto Highway 132 and was broadsided by a 1996 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling north bound on Highway 130, through the intersection.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan pickup then fled the scene.

The man who died was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:56 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, 28-year-old Gaelynn Kahee of Pāhoa, turned herself in at the Pāhoa Police Station where she was arrested on suspicion of Negligent Homicide 2, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury and Driving Without a License. She is currently being held at the Hilo Police Station Cellblock while officers from the Traffic Enforcement Unit continue this investigation.

Kahaee and her 25-year-old male passenger were not injured.

Jackson was not wearing a helmet and police do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Keith Nacis at (808) 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 24th traffic fatality this year compared with 15 at this time last year.

