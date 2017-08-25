MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested three men for an assault that occurred Thursday evening (August 24), in Hilo.

At 7:18 p.m., police responded to a report of a 26-year-old Hilo man being punched and kicked by several men as the victim sat in his truck in front of a Pūnāwai Street residence in Hilo. The victim told police that he was also struck with a wrench by one of the suspects, all of whom later fled in a van before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for injuries to his head and torso before being released.

At 7:30 p.m., police located the suspects at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo. The three men, 33-year-old Wailani Kenui, 26-year-old Gavin Calicdan and 30-year-old Matthew Haraguchi, who are all from Hilo, were arrested without incident and taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives continue with the investigation.

Police are also looking for two additional men who are wanted for questioning in connection with this incident. Eduardo Lopez Jr., is a 33-year-old Hilo man who is described as being 5-feet-9-inches, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kaipo Pomroy is a 29-year-old Pepeʻekeo man who is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

