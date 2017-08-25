MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a Pepeʻekeo man in connection with a residential burglary in Nīnole.

On (August 8), police responded to a break-in at a residence along the Old Māmalahoa Highway after the caretaker arrived to find the front door open. A paddle and countertop, both made from Koʻa wood, along with Hawaiian quilts, furniture, appliances and other household items were taken. The investigation identified a suspect as 43-year-old Michael Quevedo.

At 10:00 a.m., Thursday morning (August 24), Quevedo was arrested without incident at a Masaoka Road residence in Honomū. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives continued the investigation.

At 8:15 p.m., police charged Quevedo one count of first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $25,000 and he remains at the Hilo cellblock pending his initial appearance (August 25), in District Court.

Police are also looking for a Hilo man who is wanted for questioning in connection with this incident. 33-year-old Eduardo Lopez Jr. is described as being 5-feet-9-inches, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lopez also has three outstanding bench warrants and is also wanted for questioning in an unrelated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or Bobbie-Jo.Sagon@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

