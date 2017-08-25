MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police responded to a man yelling and waving his arms on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo shortly after midnight on (August 25).

Officers stopped to assist the man, identified as 28-year-old Stacen Deponte of Hilo, to see if he needed assistance. He was arrested and charged with liquor violations and promoting dangerous drugs and taken to the Hilo cellblock. As he was being processed, he hit one of the officers in the face just below his eye and then kicked him in the chest as the officer fell backward.

Deponte was transferred to the Kona cellblock and charged additionally with resisting arrest and assault on a police officer in the first-degree.

He remains in custody at this time. Bail has been set at $2,525.00.

