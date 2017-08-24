MEDIA RELEASE

On Thursday (August 24), Officers, and Detectives from the Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Banyan Drive in Hilo. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into crystal methamphetamine distribution in the area, the drug commonly referred to as “ICE.”

A search of the residence by Officers yielded the discovery of just under 40 grams of “ICE,” under one gram of cocaine, 38.8 grams of marijuana, a small amount of prescription medication as well as several articles of drug paraphernalia. Officers also seized just under $2,400.00 in cash. The “street” value of the narcotics is estimated at over $7,500.00.

51-year-old Jack Larinaga and 35-year-old Crystal Meyers were arrested at the scene. Larinaga was charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the first degree, three counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree, Drug Paraphernalia and Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the third degree. He is currently being held in the East Hawaiʻi Detention Facility in lieu of $80,525.00 bail. Meyers was released pending further investigation.

