MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man who was last seen in the Hilo area.

Dylan Naope is 25-years-old, 5-feet-eight inches, 165 pounds. Naope is also wanted for questioning in several terrorist threatening cases and has an outstanding arrest warrant.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Naope, please call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311, or 911. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record phone calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

