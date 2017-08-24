 

   

Categorized | News

Crash between motorcycle and pickup truck leaves one dead in Puna

Posted on August 24, 2017. Tags: , , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:51 p.m. alarm Thursday (Aug 24) to the intersection of Pahoa Bypass Road (Route 130) and Kapoho Road (Route 132) for a fatal crash between a motorcycle rider and pickup truck.

Crews arrived to find a man about 40-years-old dead at the scene with a crashed motorcycle. Police broadcast an alert looking for a white pickup truck with a smash on the driver’s side which left the scene after being involved in the crash. At about 6:30 p.m. Police reported that they found the vehicle involved with the crash.

One lane of traffic was closed as fire crews and police cleared the roadway and conducted an investigation. Traffic was routed through Pahoa Village until the roadway was cleared.


