Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 24-year-old Mountain View man in connection with an auto-theft from a Pāpa‘ikou business.

On August 3, employees reported that a green Toyota pickup truck belonging to their business was stolen along the Old Māmalahoa Highway. Officers encountered the stolen truck on the side of Highway 11 in the Mt. View area on (August 11) and identified the driver as Dyson Sarme-Medeiros before he fled the area on foot.

At 8:25 a.m., Tuesday morning (August 22), police located Sarme-Medeiros in Hilo and arrested him without incident. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while investigators continued with the investigation. At 10:45 a.m., police charged Sarme-Medeiros for one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and set his bail at $10,000. He remains in the Hilo cellblock pending his initial court appearance (August 23), in District Court.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

