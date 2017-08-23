MEDIA RELEASE

The Emergency Water Restriction for North Kona remains in effect. ALL residents and customers in North Kona must continue to restrict water use to health and safety needs (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes).

Due to a significant level of overall compliance, water levels in the tanks have remained stable. The Department appreciates the community’s efforts to restrict water use during this time. Therefore, the following is an update on irrigation under the current Emergency Water Restriction.

Limited hand watering of precious plants, on occasion, is acceptable.

Use of sprinklers (manual or automatic) for lawns and grass areas is still prohibited.

For other unique situations, please contact the Department to discuss possible options. Suggested best practices for hand watering plants are:

Water at night to reduce evaporation.

Use of County’s free mulch to preserve moisture around plants. Visit the County’s website at: www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… for more information.

Use of recycled water from downspouts, washing machines, washing dishes, and shower “warm up” water is also encouraged.

Do not over-water plants.

Without everyone’s continued cooperation, there will be areas that will experience periodic loss of water service or lower water pressures. We also recommend that residents store a sufficient amount of water for basic household needs, such as drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes, in the event of service disruptions.

For your use, potable water can be obtained from a water tanker located on Hina Lani Street between Anini Street and Manu Mele Street as well as water spigots on a fire hydrant along Ane Keohokalole Highway, between Kealakehe Parkway and Kealakehe High School. Please bring your own drinking water containers to fill.

For more information visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. To report any observed wasteful use of water, call 961-8060 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after hour emergencies call us at 961-8790.

