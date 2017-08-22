 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of August 14-20, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 14-20, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 727 DUI arrests compared with 666 during the same period last year, an increase of 9.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	8
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	5	163
Puna    	6	164
Ka‘ū    	1	7
Kona    	9	342
South Kohala	0	40
North Kohala	0	0
Island Total	21	727

There have been 840 major accidents so far this year compared with 902 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.9 percent.

To date, there were 21 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 61.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 53.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide


