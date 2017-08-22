 

   

Categorized | News

Coffee with a Cop event held in Hilo Tuesday (Aug 22)

Posted on August 22, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Coffee with a Cop

Coffee with a Cop

On Tuesday (Aug 22), from 8-10 a.m., South Hilo Community Police Officers partnered with Zippy’s Restaurant in Hilo for Coffee with a Cop. The event allows members of the public to speak to officers in a relaxed setting, building partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Throughout the morning officers spoke to over 20 citizens on a variety of topics.

The 2nd Annual National Coffee with a Cop Day is (October 4). Officers with the Hawaiʻi Police Department will be at the Puainako Starbucks in Hilo from 8-10 a.m., that day.

Pictured are officers with the South Hilo Community Police Unit, Neighborhood Watch Liaison-Bobbye St. Ambrogio, along with Zippy’s employees at Zippy’s Restaurant.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6297.4780  chart+84.3506
S&P 5002452.51  chart+24.14
AAPL159.78  chart+2.57
FB169.64  chart+1.86
GOOG924.69  chart+18.03
INTC34.65  chart-0.27
MSFT73.16  chart+1.01
ORCL49.26  chart+0.36
QCOM52.35  chart+0.37
ALEX42.30  chart-0.13
BOH79.00  chart+0.09
BRN1.7807  chart-0.0693
BYD26.40  chart+0.33
CAGU0.498  chart+0.000
CPF29.19  chart+0.21
CYAN4.90  chart-0.02
HA43.05  chart+0.10
HCOM30.17  chart-0.07
HE33.19  chart+0.22
MLP13.70  chart+0.40
MRPI0.0011  chart+0.0001
NNUTU2.38  chart+0.25
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK29.13  chart+0.52
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 22, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: