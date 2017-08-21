MEDIA RELEASE

A 71-year-old Kailua-Kona woman was involved in a two-vehicle traffic casualty on Thursday (August 17), on Highway 190 at the 33-mile marker in Kailua-Kona.

She has been positively identified as Bernadette Chock.

Responding to a 2:40 p.m. call, police determined that a 2009 Nissan Frontier operated by a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona man had been traveling north on Highway 190 when he crossed left of center and struck head on with a 2007 Honda CR-V being operated by Chock who was traveling south on Highway 190.

Following the collision, the 73-year-old male passenger of the Honda CR-V was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Ms. Chock was also transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:52 p .m.

The 48-year-old male operator of the Nissan Frontier was also taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he currently remains for treatment of his injuries.

Police believe that inattention was a factor in the crash, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This is the twenty-third traffic fatality this year compared to fifteen at this time last year.

