Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 35-year-old Honoka’a man with a variety of felony and misdemeanor offenses in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred in Hilo Thursday evening (August 17).

Bronson Lee Ganigan was charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, first-degree terroristic threatening, abuse of a family or household member, cruelty to animals, second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangering.

South Hilo patrol officers were summoned to the Kaūmana City neighborhood on a domestic violence incident involving the use of a firearm. The victim reported being held against her will on Tuesday morning (August 15), until Thursday when she was able to escape and run for help approximately a quarter-mile away to a family member’s residence. At one point during this incident, the suspect was said to have beat and killed a small dog.

Ganigan is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $34,500 bail pending his initial court appearance (August 21).

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Christopher Ragasa of the Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8843 or Christopher.ragasa@hawaiicount….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

