MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Puna girl reported as missing.

Haven Herzig, was last seen at her residence (July 20). She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-2-inches, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length auburn hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Wyatt Kaili-Leong at the Puna Police Station (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

