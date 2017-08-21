MEDIA RELEASE

This is an Emergency Water Restriction Notice for North Kona District customers for Monday, August 21 at 3 PM.

Due to the recent failure of the Honokohau Deepwell, the North Kona emergency water restriction continues. North Kona Water Supply customers must restrict water use to health and safety needs only. This means use water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes only. Cease all other water use including all irrigation and washing of vehicles and boats.

The Department of Water Supply continues to work on well repairs. We sincerely appreciate appreciates the community’s efforts to restrict water use during this time. Adjustments have been made to the water system and a minimum level of water service is being maintained. However, without everyone’s continued cooperation, there will be areas that will experience periodic loss of water service or lower water pressures.

For your use, a water tanker is available on Hina Lani Street, and a water spigot is also available along Ane Keohokalole Highway. Please bring your own drinking water containers to fill.

For after hours emergencies, or to report any observed wasteful use of water call Water Supply at 961-8790. During normal business hours, call 961-8060.

Thi email account will be kept updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Thank you. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

