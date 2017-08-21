MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – The state Probate Court has selected Elliot Mills as the newest member of the Kamehameha Schools Board of Trustees. The vice president of operations for Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, and Disneyland Resort replaces former Trustee Janeen-Ann Olds and will begin his term on October 1, 2017.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to welcome Elliot Mills to Kamehameha Schools” said Micah Kāne, Chairman of KS’ Board of Trustees. “Mr. Mills will bring vast knowledge and insight to our organization. Aulani is a major employer on the Leeward Coast of Oʻahu, so he will add a unique community perspective as we continue to implement our strategic plan. We look forward to having him as a member of our Board and working together to further Princess Pauahi’s mission.”

Mills previously served as general manager of the Kauaʻi Marriott Resort and general manager of the Outrigger Reef on the Beach. He serves as a board member for Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, HMSA, Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. Mills holds a bachelor’s degree in travel industry management from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Mills is a Hilo native and graduate of St. Joseph’s High School.

Mills’ initial five-year board term will end in 2023, with the option to petition for reappointment at the end of his term for an additional five years.

