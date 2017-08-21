MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, August 21- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.33/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 65.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on August 21 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.67/g in 2016, $3.18/g in 2015, $4.30/g in 2014, $4.33/g in 2013 and $4.23/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $2.89/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.85/g.

Anchorage- $2.64/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.63/g.

Honolulu- $2.88/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.

“While the sun may be fading away briefly today, the sun is certainly not setting on the impressive demand for gasoline we’ve seen thus far this summer,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “There has been nearly insatiable demand for gasoline ahead of today’s eclipse. So much so that some motorists in rural eclipse viewing areas may find filling their tanks more challenging as stations struggle to keep fuel in their underground tanks. But the good news is that the bulk of the motoring public is seeing gas prices drift lower as oil prices have slipped. That trend may continue in the week ahead as oil prices have remained under pressure as the season’s close comes into view along with lower gasoline demand and cheaper winter gasoline.”

GasBuddy has assembled tips for motorists traveling for the eclipse, available on the GasBuddy blog: business.gasbuddy.com/travelin…

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

