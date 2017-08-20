 

   

Categorized | Business, Energy

HELCO to conduct aerial line inspections August 21-25, 2017

Posted on August 20, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

To improve system reliability, Hawai‘i Electric Light Company will conduct aerial line inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Monday, Aug. 21, to Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.

Hawai‘i Electric Light apologizes for any disruption this may cause and sincerely thanks the community for their cooperation and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6216.5269  chart-5.3877
S&P 5002425.55  chart-4.46
AAPL157.50  chart-0.36
FB167.41  chart+0.50
GOOG910.67  chart-0.31
INTC35.01  chart-0.16
MSFT72.49  chart+0.09
ORCL48.62  chart+0.07
QCOM51.92  chart-0.35
ALEX42.05  chart-0.27
BOH79.09  chart+0.32
BRN1.80  chart-0.03
BYD25.56  chart-0.27
CAGU0.498  chart+0.000
CPF29.11  chart+0.18
CYAN4.90  chart+0.00
HA41.70  chart+0.60
HCOM29.92  chart-0.41
HE33.18  chart+0.12
MLP13.45  chart-0.25
MRPI0.001  chart-0.000
NNUTU2.16  chart-0.06
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK28.25  chart-0.09
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 18, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: