MEDIA RELEASE

Join Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) for a barn-good time with tasty chili and good music under the stars on Saturday, August 26 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Red Barn at Parker Ranch.

Chili Tasting! (Vote for your favorite firehouse chili)

Drinks!

Music!

Silent Auction!

Prizes!

Much more! Don’t miss out.

Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, drinks, and dessert. For $300, you can reserve a VIP Table for 6. Kids under 10 free!

$10 discount per ticket for fire and emergency personnel and families.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/firefight….

You can also purchase tickets by calling us at (808) 885-0900 or dropping by our office at 65-1279 Kawaihae Road, Suite 211 in Waimea.

We are excited to have Sam Choy as the judge for the event! You also have a vote, too, so come taste all the great chili.

