 

   

Categorized | Entertainment, Food, Volunteering

Firefighter Chili Cook-Off in Waimea Saturday (Aug 26)

Posted on August 20, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Firefighter Chili Cook-Off

Join Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) for a barn-good time with tasty chili and good music under the stars on Saturday, August 26 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Red Barn at Parker Ranch.

  • Chili Tasting! (Vote for your favorite firehouse chili)
  • Drinks!
  • Music!
  • Silent Auction!
  • Prizes!
  • Much more! Don’t miss out.

Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, drinks, and dessert. For $300, you can reserve a VIP Table for 6. Kids under 10 free!

$10 discount per ticket for fire and emergency personnel and families.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/firefight….

You can also purchase tickets by calling us at (808) 885-0900 or dropping by our office at 65-1279 Kawaihae Road, Suite 211 in Waimea.

We are excited to have Sam Choy as the judge for the event! You also have a vote, too, so come taste all the great chili.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6216.5269  chart-5.3877
S&P 5002425.55  chart-4.46
AAPL157.50  chart-0.36
FB167.41  chart+0.50
GOOG910.67  chart-0.31
INTC35.01  chart-0.16
MSFT72.49  chart+0.09
ORCL48.62  chart+0.07
QCOM51.92  chart-0.35
ALEX42.05  chart-0.27
BOH79.09  chart+0.32
BRN1.80  chart-0.03
BYD25.56  chart-0.27
CAGU0.498  chart+0.000
CPF29.11  chart+0.18
CYAN4.90  chart+0.00
HA41.70  chart+0.60
HCOM29.92  chart-0.41
HE33.18  chart+0.12
MLP13.45  chart-0.25
MRPI0.001  chart-0.000
NNUTU2.16  chart-0.06
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK28.25  chart-0.09
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 18, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: