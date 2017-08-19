 

   

Categorized | News

Woman dies after apparent fall while gathering Opihi in Hakalau

Posted on August 19, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:14 p.m. alarm Saturday (Aug 19) to the shoreline off Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) around the 15 Mile Marker for an Opihi picker found dead on the shoreline.

Crews found a woman in her 20s dead on the shoreline in the Hakalau area. Due to the difficult terrain rescue crews used Chopper One to airlift the victim from the shoreline.

According to Fire Dispatch the woman appears to have fallen to the shoreline and police are conducting and investigation as to the cause of the death.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6216.5269  chart-5.3877
S&P 5002425.55  chart-4.46
AAPL157.50  chart-0.36
FB167.41  chart+0.50
GOOG910.67  chart-0.31
INTC35.01  chart-0.16
MSFT72.49  chart+0.09
ORCL48.62  chart+0.07
QCOM51.92  chart-0.35
ALEX42.05  chart-0.27
BOH79.09  chart+0.32
BRN1.80  chart-0.03
BYD25.56  chart-0.27
CAGU0.498  chart+0.000
CPF29.11  chart+0.18
CYAN4.90  chart+0.00
HA41.70  chart+0.60
HCOM29.92  chart-0.41
HE33.18  chart+0.12
MLP13.45  chart-0.25
MRPI0.001  chart-0.000
NNUTU2.16  chart-0.06
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK28.25  chart-0.09
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 18, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: