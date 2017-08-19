By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:14 p.m. alarm Saturday (Aug 19) to the shoreline off Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) around the 15 Mile Marker for an Opihi picker found dead on the shoreline.

Crews found a woman in her 20s dead on the shoreline in the Hakalau area. Due to the difficult terrain rescue crews used Chopper One to airlift the victim from the shoreline.

According to Fire Dispatch the woman appears to have fallen to the shoreline and police are conducting and investigation as to the cause of the death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



