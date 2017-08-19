MEDIA RELEASE

The Kamehameha Schools K-12 program applications for the Kapālama, Hawai‘i and Maui campuses, and for the Kipona K-12 Scholarship program, for the 2018-19 school year, are now available online at www.ksbe.edu/admissions. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2017.

There will be one application for both the KS K-12 program and the Kipona Scholarship program, with the option to apply for either program, or both. The application process for both programs will be completely online this year, utilizing the TADS application.

Kipona is a need-based scholarship for eligible keiki who attend or are applying to a KS-eligible private school in Hawai‘i. Along with the change in the timing for its application window and the change in process, Kipona will also expand its admission points this year, giving more opportunities at different times in the child’s academic journey. Kipona admission points will mirror the admission points of the KS campus that services their areas.

The primary admission points for the Kapālama campus are kindergarten, grades 4, 7 and 9, for O‘ahu residents. West Hawai‘i, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau and Hāna district residents’ primary admission points are grades 7 and 9. For the Hawai‘i and Maui campuses, the primary admission points are kindergarten, grades 6 and 9. Applications for grades 10, 11 and 12 for all campuses are accepted, but spaces are limited, based on availability.

For information on K-12 offerings and all other Kamehameha Schools program recruitment, please visit www.ksbe.edu/programs.

For more information, call:

KS Kapālama Admissions: (808) 842-8800

KS Maui Admissions: (808) 572-3133

KS Hawai‘i Admissions: (808) 982-0100

Toll-free: 1 (800) 842-4682, ext. 28800

Kamehameha Schools is a private, educational, charitable trust founded and endowed by the legacy of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop. Kamehameha Schools operates a statewide educational system enrolling over 6,900 students of Native Hawaiian ancestry at K-12 campuses on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i and 30 preschools statewide. Over 47,000 additional learners and caregivers are served each year through a range of other Kamehameha Schools outreach programs, community collaborations and financial aid opportunities in Hawai‘i and across the continental United States. Income generated from its endowment portfolio of Hawai‘i real estate and other investments funds the Schools’ educational mission. More information can be found at www.ksbe.edu

