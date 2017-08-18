 

   

Hawaii Island lane closures for the week of August 19-25, 2017

Posted on August 18, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 12 on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.


