By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 4:36 p.m. alarm Wednesday (Aug 16) to an area near the 88 mile marker of Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) for a head-on collision.

A full-sized truck and an SUV collided head-on which resulted in the driver of the truck, who appeared to be in his 30s, having multiple injuries and being trapped in the truck. Rescue crews used the jaws of life to free the critically injured truck driver who was then transported by the Kailua-Kona Fire Station medic unit to Kona Community Hospital.

The injured passengers of the SUV, a male driver in his 60s and woman in her 30s, were transported via the Captain Cook Fire Station medic unit to Kona Community Hospital. Fire dispatch reported the injuries to the woman appeared critical.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway was blocked to traffic during the rescue and investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

