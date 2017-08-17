MEDIA RELEASE

Limited number of public tickets offered with sales to benefit wildoceans.org

Taj Mahal has paused his international tour with Keb Mo in support of their top Billboard Blues Chart CD “KEBMO” to do some marlin fishing on the legendary Kona Coast at the 31st Big Island Marlin Tournament, August 23 – 27, 2017.

As part of his 75th birthday celebration, Taj has offered 100 tickets (only) to the public to attend the BIMT party where he will play with the Hula Blues Band and special guest Willie K.

Show date is August 27 at 8:00 PM at the Hawaii Big Game Fishing Club House at Honokohau Harbor in Kona. Space is very limited and no more than 100 tickets will be sold to the public.

This group released the CD “Live From Kauai” that won the Na Hoku Hano Hano Award for “Best R&B Album” in 2016.

As a life long avid fisherman Taj has a deep connection to the ocean, and all sales will benefit Wild Oceans, one of the oldest fish and marine resource oriented non-profit groups in the USA.

Tickets are only available on a special page of the Wild Oceans website:

wildoceans.org/Hawaii

If you can’t make the show but would like to support Wild Oceans, you have a choice on that page to buy a membership that comes with a copy of the CD “Live From Kauai”, a Wild Oceans T-shirt and more.

For more than 40 years Wild Oceans (formerly National Coalition for Marine Conservation) has been bringing people together to make sure there will always be plenty of fish in the sea. For more information on Wild Ocean log on here: wildoceans.org/

For more information on Taj Mahal and his CD and tour with Keb Mo: www.tajblues.com/

For more information on the 31st Big Island Marlin Tournament: konatournaments.com/

