MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai`i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the routine tree maintenance at Richardson Ocean Park has concluded earlier than anticipated, and the park is now open to the public.

The Department thanks the public for their patience and cooperation while the park was closed.

For more information or concerns, please contact Park Maintenance Supervisor Tommy Mattos at 961-8719.

