The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued an advisory for the Hawaiian Islands.

Coastal flooding, associated with a combination of high tides and higher than normal water levels, will be a possibility through the weekend. The greatest potential for coastal flooding impacts will be during the peak daily high tide, which will occur during the mid to late-afternoon hours the next several days.

Observed water levels at the Honolulu tidal station continue to be much higher than predicted, and are currently running about 0.8 feet higher than predicted values. Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for observed and forecast tides and water levels in your area.

Impacts may include flooding of beach areas that are normally dry, salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure. The potential for coastal flooding will diminish early next week as the peak daily tides diminish.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



