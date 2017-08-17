MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company announces that the partial lane closure of Highway 19 between the 16 and 17-mile markers in Hakalau has been extended to September 1, 2017.

To improve system reliability, crews have been upgrading transmission and distribution facilities and equipment in the area. As the work was being done, crews found additional poles that must be replaced due to deterioration which will require more time to complete the project.

One lane will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes and encouraged to use alternate routes via Old Māmalahoa Highway, if possible.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

