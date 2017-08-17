 

   

Categorized | News

Partial lane closure in Hakalau extended to September 1 for HELCO work

Posted on August 17, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company announces that the partial lane closure of Highway 19 between the 16 and 17-mile markers in Hakalau has been extended to September 1, 2017.

To improve system reliability, crews have been upgrading transmission and distribution facilities and equipment in the area. As the work was being done, crews found additional poles that must be replaced due to deterioration which will require more time to complete the project.

One lane will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes and encouraged to use alternate routes via Old Māmalahoa Highway, if possible.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6221.9146  chart-123.1943
S&P 5002430.01  chart-38.10
AAPL157.86  chart-3.09
FB166.91  chart-3.09
GOOG910.98  chart-15.98
INTC35.17  chart-0.64
MSFT72.40  chart-1.25
ORCL48.55  chart-0.70
QCOM52.27  chart-1.04
ALEX42.32  chart-0.96
BOH78.77  chart-2.33
BRN1.83  chart+0.05
BYD25.83  chart-0.36
CAGU0.498  chart+0.000
CPF28.93  chart-0.72
CYAN4.90  chart+0.05
HA41.10  chart-1.80
HCOM30.33  chart-0.17
HE33.06  chart-0.21
MLP13.70  chart-0.30
MRPI0.0014  chart-0.0005
NNUTU2.22  chart-0.08
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK28.34  chart-0.58
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 17, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: