MEDIA RELEASE

Offshore Drilling Funds Directed to Help Protect U.S. Historic Places, Culture, and Traditions

WASHINGTON – U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, with the National Park Service, Thursday (Aug 17) announced $172,372 in Historic Preservation Grants to Hawaii. The announcement is part of $21 million in grants announced today across the nation, which represents a total of $58 million awarded to every U.S. state, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories, and partnering nations.

“These grants highlight the Department’s and the National Park Service’s commitment to preserving our national history and heritage,” Deputy Secretary Bernhardt said. “Through valuable partnerships, we are able to help communities and protect the diverse historic places, culture, and traditions unique to our country for future generations.”

Administered by the National Park Service, these funds are appropriated annually by Congress from the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF funds preservation programs at State Historic Preservation Offices and ensures local involvement by passing 10% of state funding through competitive subgrants to Certified Local Governments. All funding to the states and the District of Columbia requires a 40% non-federal match, which leverages state, local, and private dollars to do even more with the federal HPF investment.

Since its inception in 1977, the HPF has provided more than $1.2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, tribes, local governments, and non-profit organizations. Funded at $80 million in 2017, the HPF does not use any tax dollars. It is supported solely by Outer Continental Shelf oil lease revenues.

Examples of state and local work accomplished with this annual funding include:

Tennessee’s Historical Commission completed overseeing the restoration of six historic outbuildings associated with Clover Bottom Plantation including former slave cabins, a transverse crib horse barn, a carriage house and a poultry house;

In May 2016, the State Historical Society of North Dakota conducted the first-ever “ArcheoBlitz” at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, engaging 250 middle-school students in archeological research.

For more information about the National Park Service historic preservation programs and grants, please visit www.nps.gov/stlpg/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



