The County of Hawai’i is urgently seeking applicants to vacancies on the Board of Appeals, an important body whose key task is the interpretation of County Code and other laws related to planning and construction.

Members of the Board of Appeals hear appeals from final decisions by the Planning Director or the Director of Public Works. The ideal candidate for the Board will have background or expertise in broad areas of planning and/or construction and be able to focus on the community needs without catering to special or self-interest.

The seven-member Board is appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the County Council.

For applications or further information, please contact Rose Bautista, Executive Assistant, at rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov , or call 961-8211.

