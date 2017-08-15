MEDIA RELEASE

Between (July 8-August 11), as a result of their enforcement efforts, a Hawaiʻi Island police task force was directly involved in or assisted with investigations that led to the arrests of 27 suspects for a wide range of offenses.

In the course of curtailing the rise of auto thefts in East Hawaiʻi during this 4-week period, task force investigators served seven search warrants recovering 11 stolen vehicles, three firearms as well as stolen property taken from burglaries and car break-ins.

Collectively, 15 of these suspects were charged with over 100 offenses they were individually found to be responsible for which may include, but not limited to: robbery, burglary, auto theft, driving stolen vehicles, possession/display/discharging of firearms, hindering prosecution, reckless driving (stemming from pursuits), bench warrants and warrants of arrest. These suspects were identified as:

Christian Olivera, Jasmine Saragosa-Taoy, Arnold “BJ” Fernandez, Juanita Grammer, Bronson Oili, Mele Gasologa, Tyler Leopoldino, Rose Peace, Clinton Souza, Jordan Kaneshiro and Dustin Samson.

Keith Wanzer, Rachel Shwery, James Artiaga, and Stephen Comer were arrested and charged only on their outstanding warrants.

An additional 12 suspects, Joey Camacho, Jason Mitchell, Latoyalynn Spalding-Poepoe, Jacqueline Martin, Lana Dyjor, Carolyn Galindo, Jeryka-Nycheal Tamangided, Michael Quevedo, Kristin Quevedo, Courtney Uchima, Travis Anzai and Joseph Deguair III -were arrested, but later released pending investigation for incidents they were found to be individually responsible for that may include, but not limited to: auto theft, firearms and drug offenses. Some of these suspects were arrested and charged with outstanding bench warrants.

Police will continue to focus their efforts on reducing these auto thefts by arresting and holding suspects accountable for their actions.

Anyone who may have information about stolen vehicles is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



