MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 7-13, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 706 DUI arrests compared with 657 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District WeeklyTotal Year to Date Hāmākua 0 8 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 158 Puna 1 158 Ka‘ū 0 6 Kona 11 333 South Kohala 1 40 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 17 706

There have been 813 major accidents so far this year compared with 883 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.9 percent.

To date, there were 20 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 22 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 53.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 46.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide

