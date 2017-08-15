MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 43-year-old man who is wanted for four offenses that include 1 Warrant of Arrest for probation violation, and 3 Contempts of Court.

Ryan Yuen is wanted on a no bail Warrant for Violation of Probation, a $5,000 Contempt of Court, a $2,000 warrant for Contempt of Court and a warrant for $500 for Contempt of Court.

He is described as Chinese, 5-feet-9-inches, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, goatee and has tattoos on both of his forearms.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

