MEDIA RELEASE

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug 15), Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) pre-trial detainee Keanu Krause attempted to escape by scaling a perimeter fence, while being escorted to his housing unit. Correctional Officers reacted quickly to get him down off the fence and restrain him. There were no further incidents. Krause was evaluated by medical staff for some minor abrasions. A temporary lockdown was initiated and then lifted about an hour later.

“The staff’s immediate response to the situation prevented an escape,” said Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda. “I commend them for their quick reaction and a job well done”.

As is normal procedure, reports are being submitted at this time and an internal investigation is underway. An attempted escape charge is being filed with the Hawaii Police Department.

Krause is awaiting trial on Theft 2, Burglary 2, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle and Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle.

