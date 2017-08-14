MEDIA RELEASE

A 25-year-old Captain Cook man died following a single vehicle crash Sunday evening (August 13), in Kailua-Kona. He has been positively identified as Nelsin Santos, 25 of Oceanview.

Responding to an 8:30 p.m. call, police determined that a 2016 Toyota 4Runner operated by a 24-year-old Kailua- Kona man had been traveling west on Kaiminani Drive at the intersection of Ane Keohokalole when it was involved in a collision with Santos who had been walking within the westbound lane of Kaiminani Drive.

Mr. Santos sustained critical injuries from the collision and was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead on (August 13), at 9:27 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Officers from the Traffic Enforcement Unit have initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the twenty-second traffic fatality this year compared with fifteen at this time last year.

