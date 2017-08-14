UPDATED (8:31 p.m. on 8/14/2017)

Missing Child Ezra Mecham has been located

MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Ezra Mecham an eight-year-old boy reported missing in Puna.

Mecham is about four-feet tall, 65 pounds, has black hair and was last seen wearing a red Pahoa shirt with gray pants and slippers. Mecham was last seen on Paradise Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



