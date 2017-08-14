By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:39 a.m. alarm Monday (Aug 14) to the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut processing plant in Keaau for a structure fire.

Smoke and flames were visible from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) and Macadamia Nut Drive in Keaau as fire crews arrived on scene. Firefighters found a 20-by-30 foot structure engulfed in flames. A security guard said the structure was a Macadamia Nut husk dryer.

The fire was under control at 3:13 a.m. and fire dispatch reports the fire out at 7:45 a.m. Putting out the fire was difficult due to the amount of macadamia nut husk mulch burning and getting access to the burning material.

The structure was destroyed at an estimated loss of $105,000. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

