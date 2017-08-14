MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all of the many volunteers and sponsors for their kokua during the massive two-day clean-up of Old Kona Airport Park, to make this facility a nicer place to play for our keiki.

We thank: Youth With A Mission, Hawai’i Community Correctional Center, Friends for Fitness, Debbie and John Mabuni, Council Members Karen Eoff, Maile David and Dru Kanuha, Michael Ikeda, Alexander Hill, Clint Santos, George Correa, Joey Valenzuela, Chase De Mattos, Christopher Mae, Matthew Tailon, Paul Ebel, George Kanakua, Kathleen Lacerdo, Bina Torres, Derwin Nunes III, Irene Kauwe, Gaudens Girbisi, Sr., Cynthia Hove, Barbara Krekeler, Margie Wolfe, Cristina Garcia, Kamrirg Chaz, Carlito Yadau, Noah Nehls, Jonah Nehls, Trystan Nehls-Nachor, Skibs Nehls, Katie McKillop, Celine Kitaoka, Yamile Marquez, Irie Charity, Melvin Ho‘omauawau, Lani Ho‘omauawau, Elizabeth Elkjer and Hannah Rose (Echo City Knockouts Roller Derby), Patricia Ikeda, Christopher Au, Mark Jensen, Kalae Mills, Tania Mills, Maia Mills, Isaiah Easley, Taylor Easley, Betty DeRoy, Scott Forrington, and Billy Doaner, along with numerous spontaneous anonymous volunteers who did not sign in officially.

We also thank the following volunteers from Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust: Kehau Harrison,

Ashley Flynn, Pelena Keeling, Lyle Gomes, Michael Shibata, Richard Teanio, Jr., Kalena Spinola, BJ Ells, Justin Murata, Bernaldo Quanan, Morgan Leleiwi, and Mana Purdy.

We thank the following businesses and non-profit organizations: Sustainable Island Products, Davis Tile & Marble, Courtyard Marriott-King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Costco Wholesale, KTA Super Stores, Foodland, Pine Tree Café, Walmart, McDonalds, Starbucks, Royal Kona Resort, Hawai’i Sober Living & Recovery Center, Hawai’i Land Care, Tante and Aracelli Urban Foundation, Umeke’s Fish Market Bar & Grill, Chubby’s at the Avalux Café, Safeway, 808 Building Maintenance, Signature Flight Support – BBA Aviation, Bongo Ben’s Island Café, Adobo on Board, and Kohanaiki.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is grateful for the assistance and support of the Hawai’i Police Department, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Environmental Management, the Civil Defense Agency, the Fire Department, the Office of the Corporation Counsel, the Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Office of the Mayor.

