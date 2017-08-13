MEDIA RELEASE

WATER NOTICE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS IN THE LĀLĀMILO FARM LOTS SUBDIVISION INCLUDING ALL SERVICES ON LĀLĀMILO FARM ROAD AND PU‘U HULUHULU ROAD; KAMUELA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Pu‘u Huluhulu Road between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017. The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil, Jr., District Supervisor, at 887-3030.

DATE: MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2017

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

