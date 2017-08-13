MEDIA RELEASE

HILO — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will be holding its fourth public information meeting on sea level rise vulnerability and adaptation on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Aupuni Center Conference Room, located at 101 Pauahi Street in Hilo, Hawai‘i.

This meeting is one of a series of public information meetings being held statewide to educate people about the impacts of sea level rise and to gather comments and input about key issues and concerns regarding preparedness and adaptation. The first meeting was held on O‘ahu in June 2016, a second one in January on Kaua‘i, a third one in March on Maui, and fifth one is planned for Kona on August 22, 2017.

Climate change has the potential to profoundly impact our wellbeing and way of life. In particular, rising sea levels will increase the occurrence and severity of coastal erosion and flooding, threatening coastal communities and natural resources concentrated along low-lying shores.

“We are in the process of developing a Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report (SLR Report) that is to be submitted in anticipation of the 2018 Hawaii State Legislature, and we are interested in soliciting input from our island communities to help us complete the report,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case.

“This SLR Report is the first state-wide assessment of the impacts of sea level rise on our coastal areas. Using the best available scientific knowledge and local experience, it will help us prepare for future sea level rise and present recommendations to reduce our exposure to SLR hazards such as erosion and extreme flooding,” said Sam Lemmo, co-chair of the Interagency Climate Adaptation Committee.

Anyone with special needs requiring accommodations or assistance, is asked to please contact OCCL at least four days prior to the public hearing. For more information contact the Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands at (808) 587-0377 or visit our website at climateadaptation.hawaii.gov/

