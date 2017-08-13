MEDIA RELEASE

Retirement isn’t as simple as reaching age 65 and quitting your job.

It takes planning and the earlier you start the better.

You need to think about when to take Social Security, how to pay for health insurance, and how much you can spend on living expenses and just enjoying life.

That’s why AARP Hawaii is holding a free “Think of Your Future” workshop in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, August 26. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway.

No individual advice will be given and no products or services promoted or sold. The workshop is just about helping you plan for retirement and you don’t have to be an AARP member to attend.

The following sessions are included in the workshop:

10 Steps to Get Ready for Retirement – Many pre-retirees overlook the rising cost of medical care. According to estimates, the savings needed to cover most health care expenses in retirement, including premiums, is $116,000 for men and $131,000 for women.

Understanding Your Social Security Retiree Benefits – Begin claiming your benefits at age 62 and your monthly check will be 76 percent less than if you wait until age 70. Conversely, some people need the money or fear they won’t live long enough to collect what they paid into the system.

Medicare 101 – You generally have a seven-month window to sign up, starting three months prior to turning 65. Not doing so could trigger late penalties and delay coverage – unless you’re covered beyond 65 by insurance from your or your spouse’s employer.

Register at aarp.cvent.com/Future8-26 or call toll free 1-877-926-8300.

