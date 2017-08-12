 

   

Richardson Beach Park closed for tree maintenance beginning Monday (Aug 14)

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the closure of Richardson Beach Park from Monday, August 14, 2017 through Friday, August 18, 2017, for routine maintenance of trees along the shoreline. The beach park will reopen on Saturday, August 19, 2017. If work concludes earlier than Friday, the department will notify the public.

The Department appreciates the public’s cooperation during this time, and apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

For more information, please call Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tommy Mattos at 961-8719.


