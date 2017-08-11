By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:40 a.m. alarm Friday (Aug 11) to an area 1/4 mile offshore Kaloli Point for a capsized boat.

Initial reports sent Chopper One searching for the capsized vessel in Hilo Bay but later located a 20-foot Bayliner partially submerged in the ocean 1/4 mile off Kaloli Point in Puna. Two people were treading water next to the boat.

Both mariners were airlifted via Chopper One to shore to Fire Engine 18 which responded from the East Hawaiian Paradise Park station. Both people were uninjured in the event. The U.S. Coast Guard is arranging the salvage of the boat with the owner.

