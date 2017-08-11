MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested nine people on (August 10), at a downtown Hilo gambling establishment.

Responding to complaints from the public, police opened a gambling investigation into a game room in the downtown Hilo area.

At 12:50 p.m., officers and detectives from the Area I Vice and Criminal Investigations Sections along with South Hilo Community Policing Officers, served a search warrant at a game room located on Haili Street near the intersection with Kamehameha Avenue.

The following people were arrested:

Stacey Yamada, a 50-year-old from Hilo for first degree promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices.

Carol Luciano, a 68-year-old from Hilo for first degree promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices.

Shayne Kualii, a 46-year-old from Hilo for gambling.

Rose Majamay, a 58-year-old from Hilo for gambling.

Martha Keohuloa, a 50-year-old from Hilo for gambling.

Ronald Veriato, a 71-year-old from Hilo for gambling.

Tomas Guerrero, a 83-year-old from Keaʻau for gambling.

Glenn DePonte, a 68-year-old from Hilo for gambling.

Rachelle Benevides, a 46-year-old from Hilo for gambling.

Sixteen gambling devices, U.S. Currency and other electronic equipment were recovered from the establishment.

All individuals arrested are currently being held at the Hilo cellblock while investigators with the Vice Section continue their investigation.

We encourage the community to continue informing us of illegal activities by calling the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doen’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



