MEDIA RELEASE

Autopsies conducted on (May 19), determined that the male operator and passenger of the 1998 Toyota 4Runner involved in a fatal traffic collision in Kona, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

At the time of autopsy, the positive identification of both males was pending the results of DNA identification.

On (July 31), results of DNA identification were received.

The operator of the 1998 Toyota 4Runner has been identified as 33-year-old Hector Alfredo Barrientos Vigil. His passenger has been identified as 33-year-old Obdulio Eliseo Garcia Orellano both of Captain Cook, Hawaii.

