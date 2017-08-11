MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Captain Cook girl who was reported missing. Irene Hernandez was last seen in Hilo on (December 8, 2016).

She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-one-inch, 150 pounds, stocky build, tan complexion, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Shawn Lathrop at (808) 327-6273 or email at Shawn.Lathrop@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

