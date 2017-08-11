By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 8:21 p.m. alarm Friday (Aug 11) to Hilo International Airport for a Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 making an emergency landing after crew experienced smoke in the cockpit.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 64 had departed Lihue, Kauai at 3:31 p.m., according to FlightAware.com, and was two hours into its flight bound for Los Angeles, with 276 passengers and crew when the smoke was detected in the cockpit and the flight diverted back to Hawaii landing in Hilo.

Firefighting vehicles were ready at the Hilo International Airport before the plane’s landing. The jet was able to land and taxi safely to the terminal without any further incidents. The cause of the smoke is under investigation. There were no injuries reported in the fire dispatch report.

