WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE

AFFECTED AREAS: Hakalau-Wailea, South Hilo, Ninole, North Hilo

Due to the ongoing dry conditions, the Department of Water Supply is requesting customers in the affected areas to reduce your daily water usage by 10%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 10% goal:

Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Serve drinking water only when requested.

Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.

Do not let water run unnecessarily. Please shut the water off when you wash or brush your teeth. Use a glass to rinse when brushing your teeth.

When bathing or showering, use water only to wet and rinse off.

Do not fill up the bathtub.

Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.

Review and reduce frequency of irrigation schedule by adjusting timers appropriately.

All irrigation and agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 961-8790 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours or visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org.

