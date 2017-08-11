MEDIA RELEASE

The public is invited to join the Department of Environmental Management for the blessing of its new Transfer Station Thrift Store at the Wai‘ōhinu Recycling and Transfer Station on Monday, August 14 at 10 a.m.

To further the goal of reducing valuable resources going to our island’s landfills, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management has contracted with Transfer Station Thrift Store LLC to open this reuse center.

Donations of reusable items will be accepted immediately after the blessing.

Please save your still-useable items and drop off at this new location instead of adding them to the trash bin, and help reduce the volume going to the landfill.

A Grand Opening will be scheduled at a future date. Please follow Transfer Station Thrift Store on Facebook to find out about the Grand Opening, store hours, daily deals and future event announcements.

You can also email transferstationthriftstore@gma… for more information, and further recycling information can be found at the County of Hawai‘i Solid Waste Division’s website www.hawaiizerowaste.org .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



