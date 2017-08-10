 

   

Military convoys scheduled between Kawaihae and PTA, August 11-14, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Oahu-based service members are scheduled to convoy from the Kawaihae Docks to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Aug. 11-14, between 9 a.m. and noon, in support of training.

The convoys will be escorted by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone at (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.


